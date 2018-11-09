Man slammed for bragging about mistreating women celebrates his ‘fame’

A Twitter user who only calls himself Calvin (@CalvinDuncan17) became the subject of an article on Women24 after he posted a tweet calling on his male followers to details the “worst thing” they’ve ever done to a woman.

Far from taking the negative publicity to heart, though, he appears to be revelling in it.

“I made it on News24. Any lessons on how to handle fame?” he tweeted, complete with emojis.

I made it on News24 ???????? Any lessons on how to handle fame? ???? pic.twitter.com/pwIvCRDpHt — c a l v i n . (@CalvinDuncan17) November 8, 2018

The man’s tweet was met with outrage due to the many responses it inspired, which saw men celebrating their lowest behaviour towards women, as well as due to what appeared to be a celebration of the horrible deeds of the men by other men.

Some of the stories were met with comments such as “You’re a King”, “My Man!”, and “Leadership”.

The stories include ones detailing the stranding of women in dangerous situations, boasts about infidelity, and tales of locking one’s partner inside the house.

The tweet was popular, with more than 1,800 likes at the time of publishing, although some may have been from women who sought to use it as a handy guide to know which men to avoid.

“Ladies, please favourite this thread to know which men to stay away from. It’s not an exhaustive list, but it’s a start,” tweeted one woman.

It seems that the fanbase the Twitter user has amassed from his tweet are still out in force. Many responded to his celebration of his “newfound fame” after the News24 article by complimenting him.

“You made it in life bro”, “you’re a star”, and “that’s an achievement” were some of the responses.

