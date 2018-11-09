Man robbed then pushed under a moving truck in Kuruman

A 55-year-old man has died after he was robbed and then pushed underneath a moving truck in Kuruman, Northern Cape police said on Friday.

“Four suspects aged between 21 and 26 have been arrested and charged with murder. The suspects were seen wrestling and pushing the victim underneath [a] moving truck, which fatally wounded him. The suspects fled from the scene after the incident. Three of the suspects were pointed out by the eyewitness, and they were arrested while still roaming in the CBD.”

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said: “During the investigation shortly after the arrest of [the] three suspects, the information led the police to Tshwaragano Hospital where the fourth suspect was being treated for injuries he sustained when they wrestled and pushed the victim underneath the moving truck. The Kuruman police are on the trail of the fifth suspect, who is still on the run.”

He said a case of culpable homicide has been opened against the truck driver after failing to stop after the incident.

“It is not yet established why the truck driver drove away from the scene. Police are appealing to the truck driver to report himself to the nearest police station in order to assist with the investigations,” said Tawana.

