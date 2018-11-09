Child killer’s lavish lifestyle in jail being probed

The Gauteng correctional services department is expected to conclude an investigation at Johannesburg’s infamous “Sun City” prison into inmate Lindray Khakhu by today, after The Citizen revealed the convicted murderer was living a lavish lifestyle behind bars.

Khakhu is serving a life sentence for the murder of three-year-old Luke Tibbets, who was killed by a bullet destined for a gang rival.

This week it was revealed that Khakhu was allegedly bribing officials to allow him special privileges, have illegal conjugal visits and sell drugs in jail.

“The department prides itself in providing factual and speedy response concerning any allegation,’ said department spokesperson Mocheta Monama in a statement.

“Following your enquiry and publication of a story, the department instituted an internal investigation which looks into all allegations brought to our attention.

“The investigation is expected to be concluded by Friday, November 9 [today]. As it is, the department cannot confirm nor deny the allegations,” he explained.

