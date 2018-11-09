DA again at De Lille’s throat after charges laid

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has noted criminal charges laid by former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille against top party members, but said it was also looking forward to outcomes of a police investigation into corruption involving De Lille.

De Lille laid the charges at Cape Town central police station for “defaming and forged” posts distributed on social media.

She said four members of the DA created and shared a forged auditor-general statement on social media in April. She said the auditor-general confirmed the statements were fake and that the document which claimed to represent the auditor-general was forged.

De Lille said the posts were distributed under the guise that they were from the auditor-general.

“I am taking this action because of the serious nature of the fraud as well as the total disregard and disrespect shown to the office of the auditor-general by public representatives,” she said.

De Lille said she valued the rights and protection that the constitution afforded society and citizens and because she loved her country and wanted to ensure everyone was treated equally and protected by the laws.

She said it was indefensible that elected politicians, entrusted to support and uphold the constitution, sought to undermine a sacred Chapter 9 institution.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party trusted that the criminal justice system would run its course.

“We also look forward to the outcomes of the [police] investigation into the corruption charges against her [De Lille],” he added.

Last month, Dirk Smith, the party’s speaker in Cape Town, laid corruption charges against De Lille for allegedly actively shielding and defending officials allegedly guilty of criminal acts related to the MyCiTi buses tender.

