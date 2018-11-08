 
menu
South Africa 8.11.2018 01:57 pm

Umzinto cash-in-transit suspects crash car while fleeing

Juan Venter
The overturned vehicle the suspects fled in.

The overturned vehicle the suspects fled in.

The van was hit in the town’s central business district where the suspects are said to have held up security guards.

Police are on the hunt for four people who robbed a Fidelity cash-in-transit vehicle earlier on Thursday morning in Umzinto, reports the South Coast Herald.

Emergency medical services also responded to the scene.

The van was hit in the town’s central business district, where the suspects are said to have held up security guards.

While fleeing the scene of the robbery with an undisclosed amount of cash, the driver of the getaway car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an embankment.

They fled on foot with the police in pursuit.

A helicopter was called in to aid in the search for the suspects.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018
Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.