DA MP escapes attempted hijacking in PE

Democratic Alliance member of parliament Yusuf Cassim escaped unharmed in an attempted hijacking in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Cassim took to Facebook to express his anger at the incident which comes after he called for a debate on New Brighton hijackings.

“So this morning I had guns pointed at me in an attempted hijacking in New Brighton where I was joining our Door to Door efforts. Very blessed to have gotten away safely… It’s not fair that our people must live in this fear. It’s just not fair. Grateful to God Alghamdulilah I got away. I will not be deterred from continuing our efforts. Never,” he said.

Cassim said that last week he tabled a motion in parliament to debate “the inability of the SAPS to prevent daily hijackings in New Brighton, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and the consequences this has on business and job creation in the area”.

He is not the first DA leader to become a victim of hijackings this year, as Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga lost his silver Mercedes Benz CLS 250 in May after it was stolen during a hijacking in Midrand.

He claimed that he was out with his friends and had given his bodyguards a night off when he was accosted by two men, one armed, and they forcefully took his vehicle.

