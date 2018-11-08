Mngxitama wants Gordhan out

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has joined Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan’s growing list of detractors after learning that the latter had once met with the controversial Gupta family.

In a sworn affidavit, ahead of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture, Gordhan detailed an official meeting with the Guptas, as well as other encounters.

According to Gordhan, he met the Guptas at the request of then-president Jacob Zuma at some stage during his first term.

He said he refused to meet with them after that, but admitted to seeing them at two events and at a business meeting afterwards.

The minister is apparently angry that the statement he submitted to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s inquiry has been leaked and has not remained confidential, News24 has reported.

Many have since come out in opposition of Gordhan but none have been more vocal than the EFF who accused the minister of being in the ‘pockets’ of the Guptas, and Tiso Blackstar of being his propagandists.

Mngxitama has since joined the crusade against Gordhan in a series of sometimes incoherent tweets demanding that he too must go in light of this revelation.

Andile Mngxitama declares #PravinMustGo

