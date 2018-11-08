Pretoria sales rep’s naked pics sent to boyfriend leads to court case

A Pretoria sales representative has approached the High Court in Pretoria to stop her lover and his girlfriend from distributing the saucy photos she had sent to him.

The woman’s application against her former lover, a car salesperson, and his estate agent girlfriend, was removed from the urgent court roll this week.

She wanted the court to interdict the two from distributing explicit photos she had sent to her salesperson boyfriend and wanted to force the two to immediately delete any photos of her in their possession and to stop threatening, harassing, intimidating and abusing her.

She said in court papers that the salesperson was single but she was in a relationship when they first met four years ago. They kept in touch and she sometimes socialised with him and his new girlfriend.

In August, the salesperson intervened when she and her boyfriend had a fight at a restaurant and broke up. He then asked her out for coffee, saying his relationship was over and he wanted to know her better.

About a week later, he invited her on a trip to Cape Town and bought her a plane ticket. Their physical relationship started that weekend.

He promised her another trip but cancelled it, and told her he could not wait any longer and then met her at a hotel where they spent the night. They later spent another night at the hotel.

He started sending her explicit photos of himself and asked her to do the same.

She hesitated at first, but later sent him a photo of her in a T-shirt and G-string, which he followed with a naked photo of himself.

She sent him photos of her taken at a lingerie shoot and followed it up with her first nude photo, to which he replied with a photo of his “wet underwear”.

They exchanged more explicit photos until he suddenly went quiet on Sunday.

She then received a call from his girlfriend who asked if she was the bitch who sent kaalgat (naked) photos to her boyfriend and threatened to kill her.

The girlfriend also sent her a message in which she described her private parts in crude terms and threatened to send them “to the whole country” unless she was paid R10 000 and apologised “for making herself so cheap”.

She was planning to lay an intimidation charge against them, but said she feared it would not deter them.

