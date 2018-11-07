No leave to appeal for Henri van Breda – supreme court

Henri van Breda has been unsuccessful in his second bid to apply for leave to appeal his triple murder conviction and sentence.

In May this year, Judge Siraj Desai convicted Van Breda of the 2015 axe murders of his parents and his older brother at the family home in the De Zalze security estate in Stellenbosch. He also found Van Breda guilty of the attempted murder of his sister Marli, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

He received three life sentences, 15 years for attempted murder and a year for defeating the ends of justice – all sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

In August, his application in the Western Cape High Court for leave to appeal was dismissed.

Van Breda’s legal team then lodged an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

The SCA today informed his legal team that the application had been rejected, EWN reports.

