Malema will take away a metro to ‘punish’ DA for their ‘racist behaviour’

EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter on Wednesday to threaten the DA with “punishment” for what he calls their “racist behaviour in parliament yesterday”.

Malema had called the DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen a “racist, young white man”. This happened in response to Steenhuisen calling the EFF “VBS Bank looters” after the party’s spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had interrupted the DA MP when he was trying to raise a point of order.

Malema also accused Steenhuisen of rape, which was followed by the party interchangeably chanting “racist” and “rapist”.

Steenhuisen has dismissed the allegations as a “blatant” lie, saying Malema had embarked on a “racist tirade” which he was not called to order over due to the presiding officers in parliament being scared of him.

WATCH: Scuffle in parliament as Malema calls Steenhuisen ‘racist young white man’

Malema, meanwhile, maintains that Steenhuisen is the racist one, adding that he wants his party to punish the DA by “taking one metro away” from them.

The EFF made a decision two years ago to cooperate with the DA in a bid to punish the ANC, which enabled the DA to form coalition governments, leading to DA mayors unseating their ANC counterparts in the 2016 municipal elections in key metros such as Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Nelson Mandela Bay.

The decision to partner with the DA was questioned by many due to the two parties’ massively divergent agendas and led to the more hard-line Black First Land First (BLF) coming up with the hashtag #EFFSoldOut.

But the party has largely turned against the DA since then, partnering with the ANC and UDM to successfully replace DA mayor Athol Trollip with the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani in Nelson Mandela Bay. They also tried, unsuccessfully, to remove Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga by way of a vote of no confidence, but have said they will leave Johannesburg’s Herman Mashaba alone.

Malema’s tweet indicates that their campaign to continue unseating DA mayors, for which they helped secure power in the first place, looks set to continue.

I think @Our_DA should be punished for their racist behaviour in parliament yesterday by taking one metro away from them. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 7, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.