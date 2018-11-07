Teachers responsible for disrupting exams at four schools in the Vaal

Gauteng department of education (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona has confirmed that the disruptions of exams at four schools in the region last week were indeed caused by teachers, and not by pupils as initially stated by concerned residents on various social media platforms.

The schools affected by this incident are Thuto Lore Comprehensive School, Lekoa Shandu Secondary School, Mohloli Secondary School, and Isizwe-Setjhaba Secondary School, reports Sedibeng Ster.

ALSO READ: TUT bus burned down to ashes ahead of Monday exams

Mabona said: “We can confirm that exams at the above-mentioned schools were disrupted by some teachers on Friday, 2 November 2018. The department strongly condemns the disruption of schools, particularly in this critical examination period.

“We urge all stakeholders to use available structures to raise issues of concern and not to disrupt schooling.

“It is alleged that the teachers stormed into the four schools to revolt against the Grade 11 common exam, disrupting the writing of English first additional language paper 3 for Grade 10 and 11 respectively. ”

Mabona stated that following disruptions, two of the schools continued with exams, while two other schools rescheduled their Grade 10 and 11 papers to a later date.

Isizwe-Setjhaba Secondary will write the papers on November 14 and Mohloli Secondary on November 19. Currently, the situation is normal and exams are continuing in all schools, with the district monitoring the situation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.