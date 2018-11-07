Additional M1 lane closures to affect traffic from Friday

The Johannesburg Roads Agency is undertaking essential maintenance on the M1 double-decker section between Smit Street and Crown Interchange, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

This is part of the maintenance work that has been ongoing for some time resulting in lane restrictions during off-peak hours, evenings, and weekends.

The next phase of the project will involve the use of specialised equipment and material that will, unfortunately, require additional lane closures.

Lane closures are to be applicable for the period from November 9 to November 30.

Two lanes will be closed either on the left or right-hand side of the carriageway on a rolling closure, 24 hours a day during weekdays and weekends.

Weekdays:

Between 11.30pm and 3.30am three lanes will be closed on either the left or right-hand side of the carriageway.

Weekends:

Between 11.30pm on a Saturday to 5am Sunday and 10pm on the Sunday to 3.30am a Monday three lanes on either the left or right-hand lane side of the carriageway will be closed.

The additional lane closures during the weekday peak hours will result in inconvenience to motorists and business due to increased congestion and longer travel times.

Traffic Advisory

Motorists are urged to reduce the speed limit across the M1 double-decker section to 40km/h and maintain a safe following distance.

Adhere to traffic guidelines and signage.

Where possible adjust your travel times.

Plan your journey.

Use alternative routes.

Goodwill Mbatha, JRA managing director said: “Please be patient, remain courteous and obey traffic signs during this period of roadworks. The long-term benefits of the bridge network will far outweigh the temporary inconvenience during the rehabilitation phase.”

