 
menu
South Africa 7.11.2018 02:35 pm

Murderer of elderly Edenvale resident gets life imprisonment

Stephan Lehman
An uncollected edition of Bedfordview and Edenvale News lay near Terrence Sole’s mailbox when his body was found. Police believe Sole had been dead for a few days before his body was found.

An uncollected edition of Bedfordview and Edenvale News lay near Terrence Sole’s mailbox when his body was found. Police believe Sole had been dead for a few days before his body was found.

The victim knew the man who broke into his home which led to the suspect killing him to protect his identity.

Berito Payito, 33, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 77-year-old Edenvale resident Terrence Sole.

Payito was found guilty of Sole’s murder on October 24 and was sentenced in Johannesburg High Court for murder on October 31, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

ALSO READ: Man sentenced to only 15 years for murder

A photograph of the deceased Terrence Sole.

Edenvale SAPS spokesperson Captain Jean Olckers said in addition to the life sentence Payito received 15 years imprisonment for robbery and 10 years for breaking into Sole’s property.

The matter was initially handled by the Germiston Regional Court but later transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

Olckers said Edenvale SAPS detective Sgt Adam Mathipa investigated the matter.

“We are proud of Sgt Mathipa’s conviction and the work he did to achieve it,” said Olckers.

On September 27 last year, Sole’s body was found at his home by his brother-in-law Alf Searle.

The body of 77-year-old Terrence Sole lies near his front door where he was found last September.

At the property, a glass sliding door had been broken open, however, police could not determine how the Payito gained entry.

The broken glass sliding door at Terrence Sole’s Property.

Police believe sole had been dead for a few days before his body was found.

Bedfordview Edenvale News reported last October that Sole had been strangled and beaten to death by his attacker.

Olckers said during investigations, police learned that Sole knew Payito.

“Payito broke into Sole’s home thinking nobody was home and found Sole there,” he said.

“Sole identified Payito, which led to Payito killing him in order to protect his identity.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Despite Saudi denials, CIA says crown prince is behind Khashoggi murder 17.11.2018
Man gets 15 years for stabbing ex-girlfriend to death with screwdriver 16.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.