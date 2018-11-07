Murderer of elderly Edenvale resident gets life imprisonment

Berito Payito, 33, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 77-year-old Edenvale resident Terrence Sole.

Payito was found guilty of Sole’s murder on October 24 and was sentenced in Johannesburg High Court for murder on October 31, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

ALSO READ: Man sentenced to only 15 years for murder

Edenvale SAPS spokesperson Captain Jean Olckers said in addition to the life sentence Payito received 15 years imprisonment for robbery and 10 years for breaking into Sole’s property.

The matter was initially handled by the Germiston Regional Court but later transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

Olckers said Edenvale SAPS detective Sgt Adam Mathipa investigated the matter.

“We are proud of Sgt Mathipa’s conviction and the work he did to achieve it,” said Olckers.

On September 27 last year, Sole’s body was found at his home by his brother-in-law Alf Searle.

At the property, a glass sliding door had been broken open, however, police could not determine how the Payito gained entry.

Police believe sole had been dead for a few days before his body was found.

Bedfordview Edenvale News reported last October that Sole had been strangled and beaten to death by his attacker.

Olckers said during investigations, police learned that Sole knew Payito.

“Payito broke into Sole’s home thinking nobody was home and found Sole there,” he said.

“Sole identified Payito, which led to Payito killing him in order to protect his identity.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.