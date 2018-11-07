Steenhuisen encouraged to sue Malema over rape allegations

DA MP John Steenhuisen has been encouraged to sue EFF leader Julius Malema over the rape allegations he made against him in parliament on Tuesday during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Q&A.

A fight broke out in parliament between DA and EFF MPs after the red berets interrupted Steenhuisen’s point of order.

The DA MP retaliated by calling EFF MPs “VBS Bank looters”, a comment that was met with anger by Malema.

The EFF leader called Steenhuisen a “racist, young white man” and also claimed he had been “accused of rape”.

While DA MPs responded to Malema by chanting “pay back the money”, EFF MPs also stood up and called DA MPs “racists”. This led to a scuffle that saw the session take a break.

Twitter user @sakhza on Wednesday morning asked Steenhuisen about the rape allegation, saying it was “curious” that nothing had been reported about the allegation. He also questioned why the EFF leader was not asked to retract his comment.

Steenhuisen told his follower that the reason the rape allegation had not been reported on was because it was a “blatant lie”. In fact, according to Steenhuisen, the EFF leader was not made to retract his comment and “racist” tirade because presiding officers are apparently scared of Malema.

You won’t find anything because it is a complete and blatant lie. And no he was not made to withdraw the comments and his racist tirades because the presiding officers are terrified of Malema. — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) November 7, 2018

While some called on Steenhuisen to sue Malema over the allegation, others said the DA leader was wrong when he called Malema a “VBS Bank looter” when there was evidence to support his claims.

AzaniaSouth commented: “With respect, you cannot call someone a VBS looter without submitting incriminating evidence. And you know it is not allowed in parliament. Despite your skin colour, you are the same as Malema when it comes to thin skin, arrogance and disruption in parliament.

“DA MPLs are mentioned in the Bowmans’ investigated report and yet, you and your colleagues accuse Malema who is not even mentioned in any credible report. But take a go at De Lille. You’re leaving someone like me assuming that the DA is hypocritical. Just like all parties.”

