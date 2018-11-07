 
menu
South Africa 7.11.2018 02:45 pm

Twitter in two minds about the Paulsen – Tlouamma scuffle

Kaunda Selisho
EFF MP Nazier Paulsen | Image: Twitter

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen | Image: Twitter

Paulsen’s behaviour has been commended after he dealt with Tlouamma getting aggressive with a female EFF MP.

Of the many scuffles that broke out in yesterday’s parliamentary sitting, the scuffle between EFF MP Nazier Paulsen and Agang’s Andries Tlouamma is the only one that has gotten one of the MP’s behaviour commended.

Paulsen and Tlouamma got physical after Tlouamma got aggressive with a female EFF MP and swore at her.

Sibongile Khawula then threw an empty water bottle at Tlouamma which prompted him to charge at her during the commotion of the initial EFF-DA scuffle sparked by John Steenhuisen and Julius Malema’s confrontation.

A number of EFF MP’s got up before the EFF MP could get to her but Paulsen ran right up to Tlouamma and got physical with him in defense of Khawula.

Speaking to IOL following the fight, Paulsen recounted what happened and added: “no man would be in the presence of someone insulting a female and not bring them to order.”

While there are those who viewed the conduct of all parties involved as deplorable, many believe Tlouamma was in the wrong and that Paulsen dealt with him accordingly.

The incident also sparked a conversation about what must be done to men who are abusive towards women.

The EFF has yet to address the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mabuza to be quizzed on his doings in Russia 15.11.2018
WATCH: One step closer to giving people forefathers’ land – Malema 15.11.2018
Horse trainers should organise into association of employers – parliament 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.