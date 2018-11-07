Twitter in two minds about the Paulsen – Tlouamma scuffle

Of the many scuffles that broke out in yesterday’s parliamentary sitting, the scuffle between EFF MP Nazier Paulsen and Agang’s Andries Tlouamma is the only one that has gotten one of the MP’s behaviour commended.

Paulsen and Tlouamma got physical after Tlouamma got aggressive with a female EFF MP and swore at her.

Sibongile Khawula then threw an empty water bottle at Tlouamma which prompted him to charge at her during the commotion of the initial EFF-DA scuffle sparked by John Steenhuisen and Julius Malema’s confrontation.

A number of EFF MP’s got up before the EFF MP could get to her but Paulsen ran right up to Tlouamma and got physical with him in defense of Khawula.

Speaking to IOL following the fight, Paulsen recounted what happened and added: “no man would be in the presence of someone insulting a female and not bring them to order.”

While there are those who viewed the conduct of all parties involved as deplorable, many believe Tlouamma was in the wrong and that Paulsen dealt with him accordingly.

This guy needs help really, he’s mentally unstable. Look at the anger he portrays towards a woman who interjected him If a man can be so angry nd be threatened by a woman, what could’ve happened if they were two in the room? This is how women end up being killed #RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/5E4CbdWhbB — Thabiso. ???? (@Thabiso_Taba) November 7, 2018

My hero of the day, Commissar Nazier Paulsen #RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/aE76cOhV86 — Sigidi (@LindaniMthethwa) November 6, 2018

Salute In a time when Men are Trash #Tlouama Comes in #NazierPaulsen stands up in defence and protection of women Respect. pic.twitter.com/rQcI2nB0eQ — EL Chapo (@mothupi_t) November 6, 2018

She threw the bottle after he said “Fokof” to her. The woman is older than this cunt nd I’m happy Paulsen kicked him — Thabiso. ???? (@Thabiso_Taba) November 7, 2018

Was attacked how, by who? Give us the consequence of events to backup ur point — Thabiso. ???? (@Thabiso_Taba) November 7, 2018

U phrased it way better than I could have — Thabiso. ???? (@Thabiso_Taba) November 7, 2018

He was angry yes but never raised a hand to that woman. Mamakhawula must also respect herself as old woman however, he was aggressively attacked by a male counter part EFF — Blossom Phumzile Mashabane (@shabzoberry1) November 7, 2018

The incident also sparked a conversation about what must be done to men who are abusive towards women.

That’s what must happen when people abuse women. Kumele bashaywe — Madlabane WeziNdlovu (@simphiwesbd) November 7, 2018

Thanks for protecting woman and the media don't take that side. EFF must beat up all men who treat women bad in every corner we meet them. Don't worry about media, we are not friends to it but to black child. — Mathlavani Matsheke (@sukumeta) November 7, 2018

People who abuse our women kumele bashaywe. This is the only way they’ll stop — Madlabane WeziNdlovu (@simphiwesbd) November 7, 2018

His parents didn't raised a coward.we are proud of him — CJ (@CJKomape) November 6, 2018

The EFF has yet to address the matter.

