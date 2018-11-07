 
South Africa 7.11.2018 01:17 pm

WATCH: Gigaba must ‘just go home’ and ‘rest’ – ANC MP

Daniel Friedman
Former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo

Former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo

Gigaba has mentioned ‘the petty taunts’ he has endured and the ‘strain’ he has been taking, and now Maesela Kekana has mercifully sent him to get some rest.

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba made a brief appearance before parliament’s portfolio committee, just long enough to receive some advice from ANC MP Maesela Kekana.

“Without disrespect to you let’s allow the minister to go and rest,” he said.

Later on, he again suggested that Gigaba should “just go home”.

READ MORE: Gigaba lying about video being for his wife – Shivambu

The minister was meant to brief parliament on the agreement between the department of home affairs and mega-rich business family the Oppenheimer’s company Fireblade Aviation, which controversially led to the operation of a private terminal for the company at OR Tambo International Airport.

The briefing had begun the previous evening, only to be adjourned for supper and continued on Wednesday morning.

Kekana expressed his view that since there’s already a court finding from the Constitutional Court, “the apex court” in South Africa, and since the matter has been referred to the president and the public protector has already released a report on the matter, the meeting did not need to take place “in the presence of the minister”.

Another MP, the ANC’s Beauty Dambuza, agreed.

READ MORE: Gigaba apologises for waving his pinkie finger at Ndlozi

But some members of the opposition took a different view, with DA’s Haniff Hoosen saying it was a waste for Gigaba to present himself to the committee without giving his side of the story.

The EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkalipi, meanwhile, called him a “constitutional delinquent” in just the latest in a series of events that indicate that the minister has not had a good couple of weeks.

Apart from the Firebird Aviation scandal, he has also famously been caught on camera under less than savoury circumstances in what has been called a “sex tape” despite it only showing the minister on his own. Today, the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu suggested Gigaba was lying when he said he had recorded the video for his wife, suggesting it may have been for a “girlfriend” instead.

And on Tuesday, Gigaba was accused of behaving improperly after making a gesture at EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in parliament which has been widely interpreted as a suggestion that the EFF member has a small penis.

He apologised in a tweet, blaming it on the “strain” he has “been taking over the past 10 days” but also linked to another tweet mocking the response to the gesture.

Journalist Sphe Ddludla had tweeted: “I’m waiting for social studies feminist academics to advance a debate how [Gigaba’s] gesture to [Ndlozi] feeds into toxic hyper-masculinity discourse and jealousy in men setting in over whose dick is bigger and how this leads to gender-based violence and femicide.”

All in all, I think it’s fair to assume that, as Kekana says, the embattled minister could use a rest.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

