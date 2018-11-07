Six dead, 10 injured in horror N3 crash

The Gauteng MEC for community safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, has expressed concern about the safety of public transport commuters following a minibus accident on the N3 South near Heidelberg Road on-ramp which left six people dead and 10 injured on Monday, reports Alberton Record.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the truck driver stopped to inspect the safety of the load, and seconds later a minibus taxi rammed into its back, killing four women and two men. The other ten injured passengers were transported to various hospitals for medical attention.

ALSO READ: N3 collision between minibus taxi and truck leaves one dead, 11 injured

Nkosi-Malobane said: “I am deeply concerned about this accident which has left the six families poor because they have lost their loved ones. It is also more concerning as it happened ahead of the festive season period. This accident brings back the safety of our public transport in the spotlight.

“I would like to encourage public transport operators to, at all times, make the lives of their commuters a priority by ensuring that their vehicles are roadworthy, their drivers are fit to drive and they comply with the rules of the road.

“On behalf of the provincial government, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish those who were injured a speedy recovery.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.