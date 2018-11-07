 
South Africa 7.11.2018 12:45 pm

Three generals, brigadier busted for ‘borrowing’ blue lights worth R60m

Gopolang Chawane
National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The group are appearing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after they handed themselves over to Ipid.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested three generals, a brigadier, and a service provider on allegations of fraud, corruption, and forgery.

The group were arrested for matters related to irregularities in the procurement of blue lights amounting to more than R60 million.

The former police officer and four others are appearing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges related to corruption and fraud.

The group handed themselves over to Ipid on Wednesday morning and were arrested by Ipid investigators.

The suspects are aged between 53 and 58 years old. National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole revealed this during a morning meeting with parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Ipid conducted an investigation and gathered what they refer to as evidence of criminality.

