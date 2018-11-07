Three generals, brigadier busted for ‘borrowing’ blue lights worth R60m

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested three generals, a brigadier, and a service provider on allegations of fraud, corruption, and forgery.

The group were arrested for matters related to irregularities in the procurement of blue lights amounting to more than R60 million.

The former police officer and four others are appearing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges related to corruption and fraud.

The group handed themselves over to Ipid on Wednesday morning and were arrested by Ipid investigators.

The suspects are aged between 53 and 58 years old. National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole revealed this during a morning meeting with parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Ipid conducted an investigation and gathered what they refer to as evidence of criminality.

Ipid has arrested three @SAPoliceService generals, a brigadier and a service provider on allegations of fraud, corruption, forgery and uttering related to irregularities in procurement of blue lights – yes those hated blue lights – amounting to more than R60 million pic.twitter.com/1YIjNh87Yo — Sphelele (@SpheDludla) November 7, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.