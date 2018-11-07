Seven North West traffic officials arrested for demanding bribes

A multidisciplinary operation by the North West Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit assisted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has resulted in the arrest of seven traffic officials in the Lichtenburg on Tuesday, reports Carletonville Herald.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt. Lloyd Ramovha, the officials allegedly demanded bribes from motorists in order to overlook traffic violations.

“All suspects have appeared at the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing charges of corruption. They were released on R1,000 bail each and the case has been postponed to 30 November 2018,” said Ramovha.

“The arrests emanate from months of a project driven Hawks’ investigation, where the traffic officials were put under surveillance following allegations of corrupt activities in Lichtenburg and surrounding areas.

“Some of the investigators posed as civilians which enabled them to gather first-hand evidence of the alleged illegal transactions,” he said.

