 
menu
South Africa 7.11.2018 12:16 pm

Seven North West traffic officials arrested for demanding bribes

CNS Reporter
File image.

File image.

A multidisciplinary operation has exposed seven corrupt traffic officials.

A multidisciplinary operation by the North West Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit assisted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has resulted in the arrest of seven traffic officials in the Lichtenburg on Tuesday, reports Carletonville Herald.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt. Lloyd Ramovha, the officials allegedly demanded bribes from motorists in order to overlook traffic violations.

ALSO READ: Two JMPD officers arrested for R20 bribe

“All suspects have appeared at the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing charges of corruption. They were released on R1,000 bail each and the case has been postponed to 30 November 2018,” said Ramovha.

“The arrests emanate from months of a project driven Hawks’ investigation, where the traffic officials were put under surveillance following allegations of corrupt activities in Lichtenburg and surrounding areas.

“Some of the investigators posed as civilians which enabled them to gather first-hand evidence of the alleged illegal transactions,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mkhize warns against dodgy municipal appointments 7.11.2018
I will try expose Malema’s bank statements if EFF sue me – analyst 6.11.2018
You’re taking the easy road, Msibi 5.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.