South Africa 7.11.2018 11:44 am

Alberton software company HQ evacuated after second bomb scare

Elzaan Pienaar
NuPay's head office at the Newmarket building.

The threat caused the building to be evacuated by all staff. No bomb was found.

NuPay head office allegedly received a call from an unknown source claiming that there was a bomb in the NuPay Newmarket building, reports Alberton Record.

The threat caused the building to be evacuated by all staff.

Bomb squad and authorities arrived on the scene and searched the building but found no bomb.

Employees were warned by police to be on the lookout for any suspicious objects and to contact them if they find or suspect anything.

The mall is expected to re-open at about 12.30pm.

