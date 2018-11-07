Body of unknown female found in Lenasia open veld

SAPS is investigating an inquest case following the discovery of a body of an unknown adult female in an open veld, off Himalaya road, Lenasia South, reports Rising Sun Lenasia.

On Monday morning, police were alerted about the existence of the body of an unknown adult female that was discovered by a passer-by lying in an open veld.

Paramedics were summoned to the scene and they declared her deceased.

The circumstances surrounding her death are unknown at this stage and an inquest case has been opened for further police investigations.

The deceased was wearing a black t-shirt, a navy sleeveless jacket with a hood, tight black pants and a pair of red Lacosta sneakers.

Lenasia SAPS spokesperson Sergent Khalipha Mvula said: “Police are appealing to the members of the public who might have a loved one who is missing to come forward so that proper arrangements to identify the deceased be made.”

