Metered taxi driver choked and robbed by clients

A 34-year-old metered taxi driver alleged that he received a request from suspects who later robbed him on his taxi service app on October 30 at about 4pm. The request was to collect passengers and take them to Muldersdrift to pick up an engine block, he told Krugersdorp News.

He picked up the three men in his silver Toyota and drove them to Muldersdrift. When they arrived at their destination, the men asked him not to leave and told him that they would be right back.

When they returned, one of them choked the driver with a chain and took his phone and money. They pulled him out of the car and drove off.

Constable Mxolisi Ndlovu and Constable Sifiso Khanyile from the Muldersdrift Police gathered information which led them to Diepsloot where the vehicle was recovered. A 25-year-old man was also arrested on the spot.

Constable Slindile Ntuli, spokesperson for the Muldersdrift Police, said: “Lieutenant Colonel Mankotsho Setlhare applauded the members for their hard work and for gathering the information which led to the arrest of one of the suspects.”

