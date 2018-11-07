 
menu
South Africa 7.11.2018 10:45 am

Man sentenced to only 15 years for murder

Daleen van Manen
The late Dirk Snyders.

The late Dirk Snyders.

An 18-year-old man was sentenced to a mere 15 years imprisonment for the murder of Hartbeespoort resident Dirk Snyders in 2016.

On Wednesday, October 31 the High Court in Pretoria sentenced 18-year-old Lazarus Pakwe to 15 years imprisonment for murder, house robbery, and four counts of armed robbery committed in the Hartbeespoort area, reports Kormorant.

Dirk Snyders Snyders, a 56-year-old pilot, was shot in the chest after five men broke into his house in Canon Crescent in Ifafi on October 1 2016.

ALSO READ:  Three killed in separate farm attacks over the weekend

On the night of the murder, Pakwe climbed through a kitchen window which was slightly open and opened the kitchen door for his accomplices. They went upstairs and found Snyders’ 29-year-old son in his bedroom. He was threatened with a knife and asked where the safe was.

Brits cluster police spokesperson Warrant Officer Tumelo Menyatso said: “The father, who was in the main bedroom, heard a noise and went to investigate. He was approached by Pakwe and his accomplices and then shot. The suspects fled the scene with a plasma television, laptop, cell phone, as well as sunglasses.”

The investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Audrey Motsepe of the Hartbeespoort police station, arrested Pakwe a week after the murder.

Upon his arrest, Pakwe was linked to four armed robberies in the Kommandonek area near Kosmos.

The station commander of Hartbeespoort, Col Jannie Van Der Walt, welcomed the conviction and emphasised that the police will work tirelessly to ensure that criminals are put behind bars.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Despite Saudi denials, CIA says crown prince is behind Khashoggi murder 17.11.2018
Man gets 15 years for stabbing ex-girlfriend to death with screwdriver 16.11.2018
Mpumalanga businessman narrowly escapes death after being shot 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.