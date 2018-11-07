Man dies in hospital after freak jacuzzi accident

A 30-year-old Krugersdorp man who was involved in a freak jacuzzi accident in August has died in a Pretoria Moot hospital.

André van Huyssteen died at the Steve Biko Academic hospital on Tuesday night, his father Ben told Pretoria Moot Rekord.

ALSO READ: Woman’s arm rots after Steve Biko hospital visit

He said it was not exactly clear what happened, but confirmed that André stopped breathing on Tuesday evening.

“Medical personnel tried everything to resuscitate him, but it was unsuccessful,” he said.

While visiting friends with his wife in Pretoria, André was injured when the hot-water-system of the jacuzzi the friends were relaxing in overheated and exploded

A piece of wood dislodged during the explosion and hit André in the head. The impact broke André’s skull and tore through his cerebral membrane.

André underwent four surgeries since being admitted on August 9. He was placed under a medically-induced coma due to brain swelling. His father said he woke up a few times and acknowledged them, adding in October that he was optimistic his son would recover.

He leaves behind his wife Ilse and two sons, a nine-year-old and a three-year-old.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.