South Africa 7.11.2018 10:09 am

Man dies in hospital after freak jacuzzi accident

Kayla van Petegem
André van Huyssteen in hospital. Photo: Supplied

A jacuzzi hot-water-system overheated and exploded while the man, his wife and a group of friends were relaxing in it.

A 30-year-old Krugersdorp man who was involved in a freak jacuzzi accident in August has died in a Pretoria Moot hospital.

André van Huyssteen died at the Steve Biko Academic hospital on Tuesday night, his father Ben told Pretoria Moot Rekord.

He said it was not exactly clear what happened, but confirmed that André stopped breathing on Tuesday evening.

“Medical personnel tried everything to resuscitate him, but it was unsuccessful,” he said.

While visiting friends with his wife in Pretoria, André was injured when the hot-water-system of the jacuzzi the friends were relaxing in overheated and exploded

A piece of wood dislodged during the explosion and hit André in the head. The impact broke André’s skull and tore through his cerebral membrane.

André underwent four surgeries since being admitted on August 9. He was placed under a medically-induced coma due to brain swelling. His father said he woke up a few times and acknowledged them, adding in October that he was optimistic his son would recover.

He leaves behind his wife Ilse and two sons, a nine-year-old and a three-year-old.

