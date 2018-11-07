Why are you so obsessed with me? Van Damme asks Zizi Kodwa

Things got tricky this week between ANC’s head of presidency Zizi Kodwa and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme in an exchange that left the DA MP asking why Kodwa was “obsessed” with her.

Van Damme wrote on Twitter earlier this year: “This week marks the entry into the fifth & final year of my first term as an MP. I look back on a year of tough fights, great victories and, as always, learning and growing. Proud to serve the people of South Africa in parliament. Here’s to a great 2018/19!”

Kodwa responded and told Van Damme he saw someone in an ANC T-shirt at one of the ANC’s “packed” events, asking if it was her.

“Why are you so obsessed with me?” Van Damme asked Zizi who also asked why she wouldn’t respond.

???? If I ever leave the DA, I’d leave politics entirely, NEVER to join the ANC. I imagine I’d work for a reputation management firm, or as a consultant, following the sun between Norway and SA ???? — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 5, 2018

Responding to Twitter user @MluDeGreat, who asked if Zizi was recruiting Van Damme, she said Kodwa had been trying to recruit her to join the ANC.

“Don’t they have their own people? I’d rather eat glass,” she said.

She added she would rather leave politics entirely than leave her party for the ANC.

“I imagine I’d work for a reputation management firm, or as a consultant, following the sun between Norway and SA,” she said.

Zizi hit back, saying Van Damme did not understand what the DA stood for, but Van Damme still told Kodwa to stop “focusing” on her.

As Van Damme made it clear that the ruling party would never be her home, she also expressed her hatred for the EFF, which John Steenhuisen said was full of “VBS Bank looters”.

A rare gif or the party formerly known as the EFF, the EFTs engaging in one of the favourite activities when not beating up people or engaged in destruction of property pic.twitter.com/lq6dI7RqwD — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 6, 2018

In fact, Van Damme said if the party members were not “beating up people” or “destroying property”, they were looting banks.

This gif perfectly represents @FloydShivambu & his VBS loot after receiving it from his brother. pic.twitter.com/EHMxmAqbFX — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 6, 2018

