Female pedestrian killed in Limpopo collision

A woman was killed on Saturday evening after she was hit by a light motor vehicle on the R71 outside of Tzaneen, ER24 told Letaba Herald.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 23:30 to find the body of a woman lying in the middle of the road. The light motor vehicle had come to a stop just a short distance away on the side of the road.”

Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pedestrian mowed down by speeding taxi driver

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

“Fortunately, the driver of the light motor vehicle escaped injury. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.