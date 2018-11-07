 
menu
South Africa 7.11.2018 08:43 am

Ekurhuleni learners provide solution to looming water crisis

CNS Reporter
MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy councillor Tiisetso Nketle with, teacher Lindiwe Sibisi, and learners of Zakheni Primary School, in Duduza. The school scooped the first prize at the water conservation and waste competition held at the Boksburg Civic Centre.

MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy councillor Tiisetso Nketle with, teacher Lindiwe Sibisi, and learners of Zakheni Primary School, in Duduza. The school scooped the first prize at the water conservation and waste competition held at the Boksburg Civic Centre.

They will now be given an opportunity to represent their schools and showcase their innovative water-saving presentations to council.

Duduza’s Zakheni Primary School learners were crowned the water gurus at the Ekurhuleni metro’s Schools’ Water Conservation and Waste Competition held at the Boksburg Civic Centre on November 1, reports Benoni City Times.

While Zakheni was the star in the primary school category, Amos Maphanga Secondary School,from Etwatwa reigned supreme in the high school category, with a persuasive presentation on possible solutions on alternative water sources.

ALSO READ: KZN school scoops top water conservation awards in London

The competition is a culmination of a programme which saw learners from primary schools participate in educational sessions in August, while secondary school learners visited the Rand Water purification station and East Rand Water Care Company (ERWAT) wastewater treatment plant in October.

The winners were chosen based on the creativity of demonstrating the knowledge they have gained through the programme, and efforts made to source additional information to that which they learnt from the programme.

After presenting innovative ways to save water through rainwater harvesting options for informal settlements, Zakheni primary school pupils left a good impression, and their presentation to the panel of judges and the MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy councillor Tiisetso Nketle left a ray of hope for the water sector.

“There is a shortage of skills in the water sector, and South Africa is a water-scarce country, facing a potential water crisis should there be no drastic action taken.

“We are relying on the future generations to contribute to innovative solutions, and it is through this competition that the metro is encouraging research, and for learners to find solutions, while also consider pursuing a career in water engineering,” Nketle said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two people killed in fiery Ekurhuleni car crash 17.11.2018
City of Ekurhuleni suspends CFO 30.10.2018
Former Australian minister to discuss SA water crisis 29.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.