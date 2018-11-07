Ekurhuleni learners provide solution to looming water crisis

Duduza’s Zakheni Primary School learners were crowned the water gurus at the Ekurhuleni metro’s Schools’ Water Conservation and Waste Competition held at the Boksburg Civic Centre on November 1, reports Benoni City Times.

While Zakheni was the star in the primary school category, Amos Maphanga Secondary School,from Etwatwa reigned supreme in the high school category, with a persuasive presentation on possible solutions on alternative water sources.

ALSO READ: KZN school scoops top water conservation awards in London

The competition is a culmination of a programme which saw learners from primary schools participate in educational sessions in August, while secondary school learners visited the Rand Water purification station and East Rand Water Care Company (ERWAT) wastewater treatment plant in October.

The winners were chosen based on the creativity of demonstrating the knowledge they have gained through the programme, and efforts made to source additional information to that which they learnt from the programme.

After presenting innovative ways to save water through rainwater harvesting options for informal settlements, Zakheni primary school pupils left a good impression, and their presentation to the panel of judges and the MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy councillor Tiisetso Nketle left a ray of hope for the water sector.

“There is a shortage of skills in the water sector, and South Africa is a water-scarce country, facing a potential water crisis should there be no drastic action taken.

“We are relying on the future generations to contribute to innovative solutions, and it is through this competition that the metro is encouraging research, and for learners to find solutions, while also consider pursuing a career in water engineering,” Nketle said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.