Limpopo director suspended amid allegations of leaking sensitive information

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has suspended the province’s chief director of communications.

Phuti Seloba has been put under precautionary suspension with immediate effect after allegations that he was behind leaks of sensitive information from the premier’s office, made on several platforms against Mathabatha, his administration and several members of his executive council.

Mathabatha’s spokesperson Kenny Mathiba said Seloba would be given a chance to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

Seloba’s headache started after his alleged secret relationship with EFF Limpopo leader, Jossey Buthane, soured.

Last week, Seloba took Buthane to the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on charges of defamation.

According to Seloba, Buthane went on Facebook and posted allegations that he was a rapist.

In February, it was reporter that a Botswana woman accused Seloba of raping her in a hotel. The case was later withdrawn.

