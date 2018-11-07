Mkhize warns against dodgy municipal appointments

The irregular appointment of municipal managers and other senior managers at municipalities will not be allowed, nor will any irregularities in procurement processes and supply chain management, reports OFM News.

This was the message sent by Cooperate Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize to municipalities in the Free State.

Addressing the local government summit in Bloemfontein yesterday, the minister spoke out against corruption and warned against any form of irregularities at local government level.

He announced that his office would be vetting appointments made in key positions to ensure that no one occupies an office of power without meeting all the requirements of the position under question.

Mkhize’s statement comes just months after questions regarding the appointment of senior managers in municipalities were raised following the power struggle at Fezile Dabi Municipality.

This municipality attracted controversy following the appointment of former mayor Max Moshodi, who was elected as the new mayor of the municipality last month after the embattled Oumix Oliphant was ousted through a motion of no confidence spearheaded by her fellow ANC councillors.

Many of the challenges at the Fezile Dabi Municipality were allegedly caused by the feud between Oliphant and her municipal manager, Lindi Molibeli, which had been sparked by the mayor’s refusal to approve Molibeli’s employment contract, due to allegations of corruption and maladministration.

After being appointed by the council at the end of November last year, Molibeli approached the high court in August for clarity on her appointment.

This, as Oliphant allegedly refused to sign her contract, nor her performance agreement placing her position in question.

Mkhize yesterday alluded that such issues within municipalities would not be accepted and urged the provincial department of cooperate governance and traditional affairs to play a more active role in the governance of municipalities.

– OFM News