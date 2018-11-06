WATCH: Scuffle in parliament as Malema calls Steenhuisen ‘racist young white man’

A fight broke out in parliament on Tuesday afternoon between DA and EFF MPs during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Q&A session. DA MP John Steenhuisen was trying to raise a point of order against the president who’d said Steenhuisen had “listening problems” after failing to understand his response.

As Steenhuisen was still trying to raise his point of order, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi interrupted the DA MP and said he had no right to be raising a point of order, an interruption that annoyed Steenhuisen.

He told EFF MPs that they did not have the right to interrupt him, calling them “VBS Bank looters”, a label that elicited a harsh response from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema got up and called Steenhuisen a “racist young white man” who was “accused of rape” before the House chair switched off his mic.

While DA MPs responded to Malema by chanting “pay back the money”, EFF MPs also stood up and called DA MPs “racists”. This led to a scuffle that saw the session take a break.

Watch the video below posted by Annika Larsen:

Row breaks out between DA and EFF MPs in the National Assembly. DA threw first punch asking “VBS looters “to let him speak and EFF responding by shouting “Racists”.. then a scuffle. #RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/JnMftKM6JL — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) November 6, 2018

