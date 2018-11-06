 
menu
South Africa 6.11.2018 04:58 pm

WATCH: Scuffle in parliament as Malema calls Steenhuisen ‘racist young white man’

Citizen reporter
.

.

The EFF leader was responding to Steenhuisen who called EFF MPs ‘VBS Bank looters’.

A fight broke out in parliament on Tuesday afternoon between DA and EFF MPs during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Q&A session. DA MP John Steenhuisen was trying to raise a point of order against the president who’d said Steenhuisen had “listening problems” after failing to understand his response.

As Steenhuisen was still trying to raise his point of order, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi interrupted the DA MP and said he had no right to be raising a point of order, an interruption that annoyed Steenhuisen.

He told EFF MPs that they did not have the right to interrupt him, calling them “VBS Bank looters”, a label that elicited a harsh response from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema got up and called Steenhuisen a “racist young white man” who was “accused of rape” before the House chair switched off his mic.

While DA MPs responded to Malema by chanting “pay back the money”, EFF MPs also stood up and called DA MPs “racists”. This led to a scuffle that saw the session take a break.

Watch the video below posted by Annika Larsen:

Also read: Ramaphosa says he will imprison his own son if he got R500K corruptly

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: ‘This is how it starts,’ said ‘sangoma’ Malema of Ramaphosa in February 17.11.2018
Gigaba must not retire comfortably at ‘taxpayer expense’ – Steenhuisen 16.11.2018
Malema tells Gqubule to take up Stratcom allegations with Madikizela-Mandela 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.