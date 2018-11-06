 
menu
Eish! 6.11.2018 04:02 pm

WATCH: Gigaba shows Ndlozi he supposedly has a pinkie-sized penis

Gopolang Chawane
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba Image: Twitter/Ntsakisi

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba Image: Twitter/Ntsakisi

The response came quickly after the suggestion that cabinet members start using camera-less phones to avoid embarrassing moments.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was quick to show Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi his pinkie after Ndlozi suggested that members of parliament start using camera-less phones.

The EFF spokesperson rose to suggest to the speaker that if MPs used camera-less phones that could not be hacked, some members would not be in trouble for posting “explicit” videos.

Ndlozi said: “You might want to start ordering it for cabinet members. It will save us a lot from some of the embarrassing activities. It can’t even be hacked this phone.”

The spokesperson appeared to have caught the attention of Gigaba, who quickly showed Ndlozi his pinkie.

It is still somewhat unclear why or what the home affairs minister was insinuating with the pinkie but it seems obviously enough a mockery of his manhood.

The assembly burst into laughter after Gigaba showed Ndlozi his little finger.

Ndlozi and Gigaba were in the assembly where President Cyril Ramaphosa was fielding questions from MPs on Tuesday.

Many on social media found Gigaba’s pinkie gesture amusing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maimane says he can’t tell the ANC and EFF apart 16.11.2018
Ernst Roets and his fake views on ‘fake news’ 16.11.2018
Gigaba ‘compromised’ procurement process between Transnet and CSR – report 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.