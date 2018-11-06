WATCH: Gigaba shows Ndlozi he supposedly has a pinkie-sized penis

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was quick to show Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi his pinkie after Ndlozi suggested that members of parliament start using camera-less phones.

The EFF spokesperson rose to suggest to the speaker that if MPs used camera-less phones that could not be hacked, some members would not be in trouble for posting “explicit” videos.

Ndlozi said: “You might want to start ordering it for cabinet members. It will save us a lot from some of the embarrassing activities. It can’t even be hacked this phone.”

The spokesperson appeared to have caught the attention of Gigaba, who quickly showed Ndlozi his pinkie.

It is still somewhat unclear why or what the home affairs minister was insinuating with the pinkie but it seems obviously enough a mockery of his manhood.

The assembly burst into laughter after Gigaba showed Ndlozi his little finger.

Ndlozi and Gigaba were in the assembly where President Cyril Ramaphosa was fielding questions from MPs on Tuesday.

Many on social media found Gigaba’s pinkie gesture amusing.

