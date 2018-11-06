ANC MP Zukisa Faku roped into another fraud scandal

Convicted fraudster and former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukisa Faku is in the middle of another fraud scandal which involves her nephew.

The former mayor and ANC MP has opened a criminal case against her 25-year-old nephew for opening a fake Facebook account and using her name to solicit money from job seekers.

The 25-year-old duped people into believing Faku was behind the account scamming desperate job seekers to pay thousands for jobs.

Faku said she did not even have an account on Facebook. She opened a criminal case in October at the East London police station.

The suspect is alleged to have charged job seekers between R1,500 and R6,000 to secure jobs at the Buffalo City Municipality.

The former mayor said she first got wind of the scam on October 15 when she received a call from someone who had been swindled out of R4,500 by the nephew.

Faku in 2016 was sentenced to three years’ house arrest and community service after she was convicted on nine counts of fraud.

The former mayor abused her position when she misused a municipal credit card while she was mayor of the Buffalo City Municipality.

She used the credit card to buy perfumes, sunglasses, and other luxury items during a trip to Turkey in 2010.

It was the East London Magistrates’ Court found her guilty and convicted her on nine counts of fraud. The court found she had abused her position as mayor.

