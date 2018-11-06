WATCH: EFF member demands Debonairs close down for ‘non-consensual salary deductions’

A Debonairs Pizza shop was forced to stop operations when Economic Freedom Fighters member Mpho Moses Morolane demanded workers be paid.

The video doing the rounds on social media shows Morolane in a heated debate with the assumed owner of the Debonairs outlet.

It is still unclear what prompted the altercation but Morolane can be heard shouting that workers needed to be paid.

He then calls the workers and asks them if they have had any deductions done. The workers raised their hands in unison claiming non-consensual deductions were made on their pay.

Morolane demanded the store be closed if the money was not paid to the employees at that very instant.

He continues to ask the assumed manger when he will pay the employees the money and then accuses the man of fooling the workers and taking their money.

The video ends with Morolane demanding that the employees, which he claims to represent, be paid.

