Zuma faction turns on Zikalala for ‘selling them out’

ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a campaign to ensure Sihle Zikalala does not become premier, TimesLive has reported.

A pro-Zuma faction linked to the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in the province appears to be lobbying for a female premier, but according to an article on TimesLive this is just a ruse to get rid of Zikalala since he has fallen out of favour.

An insider told Sunday Times that the women’s league is being united against Zikalala, who was believed to have “sold out” pro-Zuma interests at the recent provincial ANC conference.

If this is the case, it is similar to how Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was backed as president, with many believing it was an attempt to keep Zuma’s faction in power despite it being sold as a move to satisfy a call for greater female leadership.

While the ANC in KZN is believed to be at the forefront of attempts by the Zuma faction of wrestling back control from president Cyril Ramaphosa, the latest developments appear to be an indication that the ANC in the province is more divided than originally thought.

KZN women’s league spokesperson Mbali Fraser said: “KZN has never had a female premier. It is time. As the women’s league, we cannot be advocating for a male. It is proper that as a women’s league we support a name of a woman, but of course, we will support the name that will be decided on by Luthuli House.”

READ MORE: How Cyril has begun to put Zikalala and Co in their place

This followed ANC eThekwini chair and Durban mayor Zandile Gumede telling an ANCWL event that co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was her preferred candidate.

But Zikalala’s apparent good relationship with Ramaphosa has led some to believe that the favouring of a woman candidate is an attempt to oust him.

He is also believed to have fallen out of favour by failing to deliver on a reshuffle in KZN which would have served the interests of the pro-Zuma faction.

In July, The Citizen reported that the formerly loyal Zuma ally had made contradictory statements regarding whether Jacob Zuma should be supported in his money-laundering and corruption trial.

It was also reported that Zikalala’s wavering loyalty was an indication of how some pro-Zuma politicians within the ANC were beginning to tow Ramaphosa’s line.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.