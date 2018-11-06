Where in the world is DD Mabuza?

While President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to appear in the national assembly on Tuesday afternoon for his final question and answer session of the year, his Deputy David Mabuza was scheduled to appear in the national council of provinces (NCOP) to do the same.

Questions to which the Deputy President will provide oral replies in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, 6 November 2018 https://t.co/tPVxf0BslE #MabuzaQandA — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) November 5, 2018

Various news reports and alerts have been published stating that Mabuza will be providing oral replies to questions submitted to the NCOP but it seems as though he is not yet back from the sick leave he requested about two weeks ago.

A statement issued by the presidency on 25 October confirmed Mabuza’s request, adding that “this will take him off from public engagements”.

David Mabuza oko wayekwi sick leave? — ANDA Ikuyi KaMathoho (@AndaSobs) November 5, 2018

@MYANC @EFFSouthAfrica @MbalulaFikile where is David Mabuza ? We have not heard or seen that man in a longest time. — Simphiwe (@Simphiw28487871) November 5, 2018

Where is David Mabuza? — Dr Nkosinati Magwa (@NkosinatiMagwa) November 1, 2018

Bathong, been meaning to ask, where's the Deputy President of the country? Is he on leave? ???? David Mabuza o kae lona? — Cool Kruger (@Botshelo_SA) October 31, 2018

Mabuza’s spokesperson Thami Ngwenya stated: “The deputy president has requested the president to grant him leave for a few days to rest and he will be back at work to continue with his programme soon enough.”

When asked if Mabuza’s Q&A session would be going ahead as planned, Ngwenya told The Citizen that if it were to happen, his team would have issued a statement confirming so and they would have sent out a media alert to that effect.

Ngwenya did not confirm exactly why Mabuza would not be available for the Q&A session.

