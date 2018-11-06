State’s final attempt to prove it was murder, not suicide, in Rohde trial

Final arguments will be heard on Tuesday in the trial of Jason Rohde, the former CEO of Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty, who stands accused of the murder of his wife Susan.

After a break of almost three months, closing arguments will be heard in the Western Cape High Court.

The state has argued that he had killed her in the room they shared at a company convention at the Spier Wine Estate on July 24 2016.

Rohde’s defence, however, has argued that Susan Rohde hanged herself behind the bathroom door on the morning of her death.

The former CEO has been adamant that, rather than being murdered, his wife committed suicide after finding out about an extramarital affair he had been having with his colleague, Jolene Alterskye. Rohde has said that this affair led to tensions and confrontations with his wife, including at the conference at which her body was found.

The property mogul’s fate could come down to the forensic evidence presented in this trial.

