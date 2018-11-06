 
South Africa 6.11.2018 08:45 am

WATCH: Violent strikers set truck on fire on Barbara Road

CNS Reporter
The truck which was set on fire by violent strikers. Picture: Kempton Express.

What began as a surprise strike three weeks ago has now descended into all-out war.

The packaging industry has been dragged into a war, Kempton Express reports.

What started as a surprise strike three weeks ago has now turned into a war where employers have to employ private security to protect staff, assets and stock as striking workers continue to raid premises and cause maximum destruction in well-coordinated attacks.

This is according to David Drew, head of commercial Sub-Saharan Africa for ALPLA South Africa, following two attacks in Kempton Park last week.

In the latest incident, a truck was set alight in Isando on Thursday afternoon last week.

The truck was fully loaded with highly flammable polystyrene containers and was well ablaze when firefighters arrived on the scene.

William Ntladi, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS), said the incident occurred at the intersection of Barbara and Tunny roads. Firefighters from both Primrose and Edenvale responded to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found an articulated truck was well alight,” he said.

