SA, Kenya to waive visa regulations

This emerged yesterday during a meeting between Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Kenyan Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i, whose delegation is on an official South African visit.

During a media briefing at the end of a walkabout tour of Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gigaba said the two countries have put together a framework on immigration to exempt South African and Kenyan residents – particularly academics and business people – currently being subjected to rigorous visa regulations.

Once the framework – to be finalised within three months – has been signed off by presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, residents from both countries will be able to apply for a three-year multiple entry visa.

“This will ease free movement of people and address the administrative burden of having to apply whenever people wish to visit the two countries,” said Gigaba.

“We are pleased to have had successful discussions on the movement of citizens between the two countries,” said Matiang’i.

“We are happy to announce that by December 1 this year, Kenyan and South African people will be able to move freely, something that will improve trade between the two countries.”

