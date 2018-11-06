Municipal officer’s killing a ‘crime against the law itself’

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube has condemned the murder of Thobani Mathews Ndaba, who was the acting director for community services in the Umvoti local municipality.

Ndaba was killed yesterday in his office in Greytown by unknown gunmen. Dube-Ncube said she believed the murder was an attack on the law itself in the country as criminal elements continued to destabilise local government, which served the people.

“As a province, we will not succumb to these criminal elements.

“We urge communities to come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” said the MEC.

“As the institution of local government, we have lost yet another dedicated public servant whose wealth of experience and knowledge benefitted our people.

“We call upon the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their search for the criminals responsible for this murder.”

Dube-Ncube extended her condolences to the family and colleagues of the slain municipal official.

Ndaba’s killing comes a week after the house of ward 12 councillor Nancy Jili in the Ubuhlebezwe local municipality in the province was burnt down.

