Police look into toy weapons in attempted Prasa robbery

Police are investigating whether the toy gun and a knife found at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s headquarters Prasa House in Hatfield on Monday could be linked to the Prasa guards nabbed last week for trying to rob the premises.

Last Friday 14 members of the agency’s protection services briefly appeared in Pretoria magistrates’ court on charges of attempted business robbery after they allegedly tried to rob the agency of its vehicles on the early hours of Wednesday.

Brooklyn police spokesperson, Captain Colette Weilbach, has confirmed that a toy gun and a knife were found concealed in shrubs on the premises on Monday morning.

“(These) were confiscated and booked in Brooklyn police SAPS. It will be investigated whether it can be linked to the attempted business robbery of last week where 14 suspects were arrested,” she said.

Captain Weilbach said the Prasa 14 are remanded in custody and the matter was postponed to this Friday for further investigation.

Police found two firearms and a toy gun resembling an Uzi machine gun, on the suspects, with guards tied up inside their guardhouse on the premises.

A total of thirteen guards were nabbed on side whilst the fourteenth suspect, a female guard, was nabbed at a nearby filling station in what police believe was a getaway car.

