Gauteng to experience severe thunderstorms

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning of severe weather between 3pm and 11pm today, reports Roodepoort Record.

The warning read: “Severe thunderstorms forming a line are expected over the southern parts of Gauteng this afternoon, moving northwards, with possible strong and damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding.”

Residents and motorists are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid any potentially hazardous situations.

