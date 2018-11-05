 
South Africa 5.11.2018 03:49 pm

Gauteng to experience severe thunderstorms

CNS Reporter
Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

There is also the possibility of strong winds, hail, and localised flooding.

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning of severe weather between 3pm and 11pm today, reports Roodepoort Record.

The warning read: “Severe thunderstorms forming a line are expected over the southern parts of Gauteng this afternoon, moving northwards, with possible strong and damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding.”

Residents and motorists are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid any potentially hazardous situations.

