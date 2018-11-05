Six arrested at Moses Mabhida Stadium during Telkom Knockout competition

Due to proactive planning and the adequate deployment of police officers at the Moses Mabhida Stadium during the Telkom Knockout Cup competition over the weekend, a total of six suspects were arrested for various crimes, reports Rising Sun Overport.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbhele said: “There were no serious incidents reported during both games played at the stadium due to the ample presence of police officers and security personnel.”

All six suspects were due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of fraud, theft, and pitch invasion.

On Saturday, the first four suspects, aged between 27 and 32, were arrested.

“Two of them were caught selling fake tickets. One suspect was arrested for pitch invasion, while the last suspect was arrested for stealing alcohol from a bar at the stadium. Yesterday, a further two suspects were arrested for selling fake tickets at the stadium.”

Police are appealing to the community not to purchase fake tickets from unauthorised persons as it could lead to overcrowding at stadiums.

“Police will be on high alert and ensure a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with criminal elements at our sports stadiums,” she concluded.

