 
menu
South Africa 5.11.2018 03:44 pm

Six arrested at Moses Mabhida Stadium during Telkom Knockout competition

CNS Reporter
General views during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

General views during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The suspects were caught selling fake tickets and stealing alcohol in six separate instances.

Due to proactive planning and the adequate deployment of police officers at the Moses Mabhida Stadium during the Telkom Knockout Cup competition over the weekend, a total of six suspects were arrested for various crimes, reports Rising Sun Overport.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbhele said: “There were no serious incidents reported during both games played at the stadium due to the ample presence of police officers and security personnel.”

ALSO READ: Several people in Durban court for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence

All six suspects were due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of fraud, theft, and pitch invasion.

On Saturday, the first four suspects, aged between 27 and 32, were arrested.

“Two of them were caught selling fake tickets. One suspect was arrested for pitch invasion, while the last suspect was arrested for stealing alcohol from a bar at the stadium. Yesterday, a further two suspects were arrested for selling fake tickets at the stadium.”

Police are appealing to the community not to purchase fake tickets from unauthorised persons as it could lead to overcrowding at stadiums.

“Police will be on high alert and ensure a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with criminal elements at our sports stadiums,” she concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018
Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.