Video of Pat Symcox’s ‘awesome’ ‘friend’ Steve Hofmeyr goes viral

Former spin-bowler Pat Symcox, a regular member of the Proteas line-up during the 1990s and now a real estate agent, posted a video of Steve Hofmeyr on Facebook earlier in the year which has since amassed over 4.7 thousand likes and over 140,000 views. The video is still being widely shared.

Hofmeyr has become a controversial figure in recent years, with accusations of racism having become a common occurrence.

Incidences, mainly on social media, have included him tweeting that “black people were the architects of apartheid”, another tweet which was widely interpreted as him saying black people are more prone to rape than white people, his expressions of regret for voting “yes” in the referendum that led to a democratic South Africa, and his assertion that the Sharpeville massacre was not a human rights transgression.

He has also written a song dedicated to the late far-right AWB leader Eugene Terrblanche, once threatening to sing a version of the lyrics with the k-word in them as retribution for Julius Malema’s singing of Dubul’iBhunu (Shoot the Boer). He has found further controversy by repeatedly singing Die Stem both locally and internationally.

A few people reacted negatively to Symcox’s video. One comment called Hofmeyr “the voice and face of racism”; another expressed disappointment, telling the cricketer “I saw you as a hero growing up” and continuing that he feels it’s wrong that Symcox supports “that idiot Steve Hofmeyr”; another said: “since when does Symcox entertain confirmed racists?”

The comments were largely positive though, showing that Hofmeyr still enjoys a great deal of support.

Some praise was limited to his music, with comments calling him “a great singer” and “an icon to all of us, one of our greatest stars”.

Others expressed agreement with his politics too, saying “he says it exactly as he… feels about a subject”, he was a man with “backbone”, someone who “stands up for what he believes”, and someone with “an undying love for his white nation”.

The Citizen called Symcox to ask him about his take on Hofmeyr’s politics.

“I love his music and I think he’s awesome, as is Kurt [Darren] as is Bobby [van Jaarsveld],” he said.

He added that he doesn’t dwell on the singer’s politics: “When I’m with him I’ve got no issues.

“I have lots of friends on the other side of the political spectrum too.”

While he claimed awareness that “not everyone agrees” with Hofmeyr’s politics, he added that he doesn’t get involved with that side of things, “I have enough of my own issues.”

“People try to put you in a box,” when it comes to your political views, he concluded.

He came to our meeting…shared his lifestory, sang a few songs, and left us with great memories…no frills no fuss. A big thanks to a friend for making it special for all our agents. What a voice and some great insight into the world of the performing arts. Posted by Pat Symcox on Tuesday, 17 July 2018

