Trial of Mpumalanga nurse accused of murdering her husband postponed

The Rob Ferreira Hospital’s former nurse implicated in the murder of her husband, the late principal of Mahlatsi Secondary School, and her two co-accused briefly appeared for the murder trial at the Gauteng Division of the High Court seated in Hazyview on Monday. The matter was postponed to Tuesday at the Graskop Magistrate’s Court, reports Mpumalanga News.

Ethel Simangele Mdluli is accused of planning the murder of her 57-year-old husband, Mvelase Solomon Mdluli.

This morning the Mdluli family, who travelled from Nkomazi, told Mpumalanga News they still needed closure of what happened, hence their journey to Hazyview.

Caiphus Mdluli, a brother to the deceased, said: “It’s a pity that the court proceedings couldn’t continue and due to the hefty petrol price, some of us had to sleep around Mariti so we can be able to attend at Graskop tomorrow. We wish government would pull up its socks to finish the buildings of the high court in Mbombela, so that the high court can be closer to us.”

The widow, with her two co-accused Peter Khoza, an employee of the South African Correctional Services and 32-year-old Xolani Ngwenya face charges of conspiracy to murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder.

The late Mdluli was assaulted, suffocated, and strangled with a rope at his house in White River in January 2017 while he was watching the Africa Cup of Nations. His wife and two suspects were subsequently arrested following police investigations.

