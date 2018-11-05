Pretoria teen caught on video doing ‘Spice’ apologises

A teenager who smoked the potent “herbal blend” has broken his silence and apologised in a video posted on social media, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

In the video, the teenager not only apologised for using the drug but also thanked everyone who helped him and warned against the use of drugs.

“I just want to apologise for my behaviour, irresponsibility, and the stress I caused my family and the school. I [also] want to say thank you very much to everyone who helped me and my friends along with the teachers who were good to all of us.”

ALSO READ: Why ‘legal highs’ may be more dangerous than traditional drugs of abuse

He said in the video: “I seriously warn people not to take drugs.”

This comes after 14 people received medical treatment after suffering from side effects as a result of smoking the synthetic drug.

On Friday, another report of an adult man using the drug was received by paramedics.

Bestcare ambulance services spokesperson Xander Loubser told Rekord the 14 people exhibited symptoms that included nausea, vomiting, decreased consciousness, hyperactivity, seizures, and diarrhoea.

One of the graphic videos depicting the side-effects of the drug showed one of two boys choking on his own vomit, while the other tried to help him but also ending up vomiting.

The second clip showed a boy lying on the grass being assisted by paramedics while seemingly suffering from a seizure.

Also known as “puff” and “blazing”, herbal blend was said to be available from some local tuck shops and liquor stores, as well as in adult shops. Its packaging warns that the product should not be consumed by humans, and the substance, which is marijuana-like in appearance, is extremely addictive and dangerous.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe previously urged parents to speak to their children about the risks of substance abuse.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.