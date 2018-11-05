Maimane wants Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba and Dlamini

The Democratic Alliance on Monday submitted an application to the High Court in Pretoria to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini from the NEC.

The DA’s move comes after Ramaphosa’s commitment to only appoint those suitable for the positions. According to the party, the president failed to do so when he appointed Dlamini and Gigaba, who the party says are not fit to hold any public office.

Mmusi Maimane said in a media briefing: “264 days later, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise remains pending. Cabinet is still packed with compromised people who have been shown time and again to have failed in their mandates and responsibilities.

“Both Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba have been found to have lied under oath in court cases relating to government work. These are the unanimous findings of the North Gauteng High Court and the Constitutional Court respectively and we contend that both are therefore unfit to hold executive office.

“We are of the view that this decision to reappoint Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini fails the test of rationality and as such we are seeking an order declaring the president’s decisions to retain both these ministers in his cabinet to be unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.”

The matter will be heard on March 11 next year in the High Court in Pretoria.

Also read: ConCourt decides ‘untruthful’ Dlamini must pay costs

“It’s a long time away but I would hope that rather than waiting for another commission, President Ramaphosa do the right thing and fire Gigaba,” Maimane concluded.

The DA will also fight for the two ministers to pay for their own legal costs should they decide to appeal as it would be “wrong” for the South African taxpayer to finance his legal battles.

Gigaba said on Sunday he would not resign after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendations and following the leaking of a private sex video.

“I’m not going to resign,” he told eNCA, adding that he would be guided by Ramaphosa and the ruling party.

Read more: It’s all a political plot to stop me from becoming president, says Gigaba