Reggie Nkabinde reportedly in pole position to take over from Collen Maine

Based on the recent nominations coming out of the Eastern Cape in the ANC Youth League presidential race, ANCYL treasurer general Reggie Nkabinde looks set to take over from Collen Maine.

Sunday Sun reports that Nkabinde and his running mates recently won six out of the eight regions that were being contested in the Eastern Cape.

Among his running mates are the likes of Sifiso Mtsweni, who is up for deputy president, Pholoso Mbatsana for secretary general, Sizophila Mkhize as deputy secretary general and Reagan Booysen as treasurer general.

ALSO READ: Reggie Nkabinde, Sabela throw hats in ring for ANCYL president post

Sources told the publication that Nkabinde and his slate – who are calling themselves ‘unity leadership’ – have thus far received nominations from the O.R. Tambo, Amathole, Chris Hani, Buffalo City, Joe Qabi and Nelson Mandela Bay regions.

Two outstanding regions have yet to announce their nominations.

Nkabinde has reportedly also scored big in the Northern Cape, and he is quickly gaining traction in Gauteng’s regions.

Sunday Sun also claims to have it on good authority that the former Mabala Noise boss has received nominations from some provincial executive structures, including the Free State, Western Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

This doesn’t bode well for his opposition which is a slate led by Ndumiso Mokako and Thanduxolo Sabelo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.