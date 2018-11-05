Another sex tape with ANC top 6 member allegedly exists

Another video allegedly involving an ANC top six member is rumored to be doing the rounds.

According to businessman and Sushi King Kenny Kunene, an ANC top six member is implicated in a video with explicit content.

The sushi king took to social media to voice out his disbelief. “I don’t know what is wrong with politicians and porn. I’ve just seen another one involving ANC top six member. Hey ho thata (times are tough).”

Should Kunene’s claims reign true, this will mark the third video with explicit content to emerge in the past two weeks.

I don't know what is wrong with politicians n porn. I've just seen another one involving @MYANC top six member. Hey ho thata banna — Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) November 5, 2018

The first was Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s ‘imagine this in your mouth’ video, which he has since apologised for.

The second was of a National Prosecuting Agency (NPA) director.

The NPA expressed concern about the existence of the alleged sex tape featuring acting national director of public prosecutions Silas Ramaite with a female security guard.

A City Press report alleges that the video which was filmed last month, may have been used to blackmail Ramaite.

Four senior NPA officials confirmed the existence of the video to the publication, adding that they believe another official may be behind the blackmail in an effort to coerce Ramaite to make changes in the body’s leadership structure.

