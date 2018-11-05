Gigaba makes it onto global porn streaming site

It seems the CIC of the Economic Freedom Fighters was not exaggerating when he called South Africa’s minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba a porn star because Gigaba’s infamous video has made its way onto global porn streaming site Pornhub.

The video, which was leaked onto social media a week ago shows the minister playing with himself while saying: “imagine this in your mouth”.

This version is 34 seconds long, unlike the 6-second version that was initially distributed on social media and via other messaging platforms.

Sunday Sun reports that Gigaba is in talks with the site’s administration to have the video taken down but as of today, November 5, the video was still on the website after being uploaded six days ago.

Shortly after the leak, the minister took to social media to apologize for the video and stated that he was working to bring those who leaked it to book.

ALSO READ: It’s all a political plot to stop me from becoming president, says Gigaba

Speaking to eNCA’s Samkele Maseko in an exclusive interview, Gigaba reiterated that his phone is subject to hacking on a daily basis and added that he has to change his passwords almost daily.

“I have reports which have been submitted to the state security agency to that effect and I am busy compiling an audit of all the instances where there have been failed attempts to hack my phone and my emails, including Friday before last. And in some instances, I’ve got proof and names of people who have been involved in doing this,” explained Gigaba.

He went on to add that he has every right to be romantic with his wife when he communicates with her and that he is not at fault because he was hacked.

“When I communicate with my wife, I have a right to be as romantic as I want with my wife, she’s my wife! I paid lobola, I married her in broad daylight… When I travel with her, you complain, when I’m being romantic with her, you hack my phone, you try to humiliate us and you still complain, what do you want us to do? To stop being husband and wife? We’re not going to do that.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.