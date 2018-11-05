Leaked Eskom report implicates Gigaba, Brown in state capture

A draft parliamentary report looking into the alleged capture of Eskom by the controversial Gupta family has implicated both embattled Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown, Business Day has reported.

The report, which has not been finalised but which Business Day says it has a copy of, calls for Gigaba and Brown to be criminally investigated.

The report also calls for senior members of both auditing firm KPMG and consultancy firm McKinsey to face inquiries.

Employees of the two companies are labelled “private sector mercenaries” in the report.

The leaked document is believed to list 44 people and 25 companies suspected by a parliamentary committee of being captured.

Those named say they cannot comment until the report has been released.



The leaking of the report marks one more in a series of problems facing Gigaba.

The leak of an embarrassing sex tape last week was followed by recommendations from public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that Gigaba should face a disciplinary inquiry after a court ruled that he had lied under oath.

While Gigaba said under oath he never authorised Firebird aviation – owned by the massively wealthy family, the Oppenheimers – to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg, the court ruled that this was a lie.

Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed Gigaba’s request for leave to appeal the earlier judgment.

Gigaba spent the weekend speaking to the media in an attempt to clear his name and convince South Africa that he was the victim of a political plot.

He reportedly believes certain forces are attempting to stop him from rising to becoming president of South Africa.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

